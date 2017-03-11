Pearl River Central quiets West Harrison’s bats

Hayden LeBeau turned in one of his best performances of his prep career Saturday, pitching Pearl River Central past host West Harrison 5-1.
The left-hander struck out four in 5 2/3 innings before giving way to Rigell Robinson for the final 1 1/3 innings.
“A few of them, they definitely got ahold of it, but my mentality was to try to get ahead with first pitch strikes, let them make contact and let my defense play behind me,” LeBeau said.
PRC coach Neil Walther hopes Saturday's performance can be a jumping off point for the senior starter.
“When he's on, he's pretty dang good,” Walther said. “He made good pitches in the zone. It was the best performance he has had in four years and I don't know if he has even reached his potential.
“He has great stuff and hopefully this will give him confidence. He'll be a big arm for us if he can (routinely) do this.”
PRC plated single runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings before putting up a two-spot in the fifth to seal the victory.
Josh Kennedy led PRC (8-1) with a single, double and RBI. Zach Roussell walked in a run, and Mason Treat also registered a hit and RBI. Austin Izzio also scored on a passed ball.
Tate Parker led WHHS (7-2) with three hits, including a double. Cade Simon also recorded a double, and Taylor Woodcock tallied two hits. Simon struck out five in the loss on the mound.
