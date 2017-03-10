Prep Roundup: Gulfport slips past Bay High

Savannah McGwire drove in two runs as Gulfport beat Bay High 6-4 in Bay St. Louis. Jessica Lee and Jayden Bishop each had two hits for the Lady Admirals (4-3). Lee was the winning pitcher, striking out six.
Softball
OLA 9, Mize 1: Morgan Ulrich had three hits to lead the Lady Crescents (6-1). Abby Koons, Dallas Blaker, Rylee McCaffrey and Camille Cottone all had two hits. Blaker struck out 13 to get the win for OLA, coached by Bruce Blaker.
Pass Christian 16, Pascagoula 3: Caleigh Ball went 3-for-3, Hailey Kincaid was 2-for-2, Marly Crawford and Amber Funderburk each added a double each. Kincaid and Funderburk each had three RBI. Funderburk got the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits.
Baseball
West Harrison 15, Moss Point 2: Kasey Donaldson had three hits and five RBI for the Hurricanes, ranked No. 1 by the Sun Herald. Tate Parker had three hits and four RBI. Taylor Woodcock had two RBI. Cade Simon had two hits and an RBI. Tyler Jones got the win, striking out five.
Picayune 10, Bay High 6: Tyler Fletcher gets win with 5.2 innings in relief. Caleb Burnette and Jacob Brumley each with two hits. Elisha Hickman added a pair of RBI.
Comments