Errors cost D’Iberville at West Harrison/Harrison Central Softball Tournament

Pearl captialized on D’Iberville mistakes to pull out a 4-2 victory Friday at the West Harrison/Harrison Central Softball Tournament at the Gulfport Sportsplex.
The Lady Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. D’Iberville, however, allowed two runs each in the first and second innings. That was all the scoring Pearl needed.
“They battled really hard,” said D’Iberville coach Kayleigh Wilson. “Defensively, we started the game kind of weak, making some errors that shouldn’t be made.”
The Lady Warriors rallied three times to put the tying runs on base. They left two runners stranded in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
In the seventh inning the Lady Warriors hit two singles, putting the tying run at first base with two outs. But the game ended with a strikeout.
Freshmen Avery Byerley and Jayden Paige shared pitching duties for the Lady Warriors. Neither allowed an earned run. At the plate, Gabrielle Cox, Amari Carter, Shelby Gehrmann and Byerley all hit singles for the Lady Warriors
“As far as leaving the runners on, it happens,” said Wilson. “We’re trying to work out the tweaks and trying to get it done. Our pitchers threw great.”
