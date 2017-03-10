Prep Roundup: George County routs Biloxi

George County beat Biloxi 11-0 on Thursday as Logan Tanner struck out five against two walks and two hits.
Fisher Ray and Jathan Staton led the hit barrage. Ray went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Staton recorded three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs. Tanner also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Cameron Cotton added two RBIs of his own. Biloxi catcher Tucker Thomas recorded the team’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Softball
Vancleave 9, Stone 8: Jaelyn Palmer led VHS on Thursday with three hits. Gracie Barnett struck out seven in six innings of work.
Resurrection 17, Lumberton 0: Gia McElroy pitched a one-hitter on Thursday, striking out six for RCS. Daja Cowan and Drewnae Pickens each had two hits. McElroy also had two RBIs. Gabby Stallworth recorded two hits and two RBIs. Shayla King tallied two hits and an RBI.
George County 8, South Jones 3: A four-run fourth propelled GCHS (6-1) Thursday. Megan Morse went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Neely McLeod also went 3-for-4 with two doubls and an RBI. Ramey Cochran was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI. Hannah Rasberry was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Brooklyn King was the winning pitcher, surrendering just two hits.
Tennis
Gulfport def. Biloxi 5-2: The Admirals knocked off rival Biloxi by sweeping girls doubles and earning wins in the mixed doubles, second boys doubles and girls singles matches doubles matches. Julia Richardson won girls singles 6-1, 6-0; Jay Warren and Jonathon Switzer took the second boys doubles match 7-6, 7-5; Megan Bankston and Gordy Verrett won the mixed doubles point 6-1, 6-0; Libby Switzer and Kate Hopkins won 6-1, 6-1; and Aubrey Buford and Abby Mechatto won 6-2, 6-3. Biloxi’s Ryan Rains won 6-4, 6-1 and Jacob Butera and Matt Hodge earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
