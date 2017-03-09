Prep roundup: Danley helps East Central blank Long Beach

Colin Danley struck out 12 in East Central’s 2-0 victory over Long Beach on Thursday. Danley allowed just four hits over six innings to earn the win. Avery White pitched a perfect seventh to earn the save. Brad Cumbest and Gavin Tanner each had two hits for ECHS. The two teams play again at LBHS on Friday.
Gulfport 2, Vancleave 1: Dylan Ladner cane through with the winning hit and Castor Lee pitched a complete game for the Admirals (7-0).
Harrison Central 5, Purvis 3: Chaseton Lawton delivered two RBIs and P.J. Harrison earned the win for the Red Rebels (3-4). Jax Delmas earned the save.
West Harrison 12, Moss Point 2: Kasey Donaldson and Cade Simon each had two hits and pair of RBI to lead the Hurricanes (6-1) on Wednesday. DK Donaldson and Cody Gassman each had two hits. Tate Parker had two RBIs. Nathan VanNorman finished with two hits and an RBI. Lawson Capers got the win.
Bay High 3, Picayune 1: Cole Brady struck out four in a complete game to lead the Tigers (5-1) on Tuesday.
St. Martin 11, Hancock 10 (8 inn.): Hancock rallied Tuesday night to force extra innings with a six-run seventh, but the Yellow Jackets (6-1) out-scored the Hawks 4-3 in the eighth inning to land the hard-fought win. Isaac Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Cameron Locke also tallied three hits and two runs scored. Nik Vollmuth went 2-for-4 with a double and homer. He also scored twice. Matthew Thompson earned the win in relief. Starter Leif Moore struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings. Cameron Necaise led HHS (1-6) with three hits, including a double and homer. Clayton Houchin hit two doubles, while Matthew Chighizola, Mathen Bourgeois and Nick Cuevas all had two hits. Cuevas also hit a home run.
Softball
OLA 12, Pascagoula 6: Dallas Blaker went 4-for-4 with two homers, including a grand slam and drove in seven runs. Morgan Ulrich had three hits and scored four runs. Alex Necaise, Grace Koons and Carsen Cuevas all had two hits. Blaker struck out seven in the win for the Lady Crescents (5-1).
Other scores: St. Patrick 5, Oak Grove 0.
