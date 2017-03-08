Prep Roundup: Johnson pitches career game against D'Iberville

Blake Johnson threw a no-hitter as Gulfport beat D’Iberville 10-0 on Wednesday night. Johnson, who also homered, had 13 strikeouts in a complete game.
“Blake got to a slow start, but he caught his groove in the fourth inning,” Admirals coach Jamie McMahon said. “We played well tonight. We swung the bats well.”
Castor Lee and Dylan Ladner all homered for the unbeaten Admirals (6-0), ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald poll. Gabe Lacy and Beckett White each had two hits.
West Harrison 12, Moss Point 2: Kasey Donaldson and Cade Simon each had two hits and pair of RBI to lead the Hurricanes (6-1). DK Donaldson and Cody Gassman each had two hits.Tate Parker had two RBI. Nathan VanNorman finished with two hits and an RBI. Lawson Capers got the win.
Bay High 3, Picayune 1: Cole Brady struck out four in a complete game to lead the Tigers (5-1).
Softball
OLA 12, Pascagoula 6: Dallas Blaker went 4-for-4 with two homers, including a grand slam and drove in seven runs. Morgan Ulrich had three hits and scored four runs. Alex Necaise, Grace Koons and Carsen Cuevas all with two hits. Blaker struck out seven in the win for the Lady Crescents (5-1).
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments