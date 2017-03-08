Biloxi offense falters in semifinal loss to Starkville

It was just one of those games where shots wouldn’t fall.
That was the case Wednesday for the Biloxi girls basketball team.
A game that was determined by defensive stops and turnovers saw Starkville get past Biloxi 34-20 in the semifinals of the MHSAA Girls Class 6A State Tournament at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Starkville (31-0) will face Olive Branch for the Girls Class 6A state championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the coliseum.
“The one thing we weren’t worried about came back and haunt us,” said first-year Biloxi coach Devin Hill. “Picked the —wrong game to play our worst game offensively. I thought we played really well on defense and defended as well as we could. We just couldn’t get the ball in the basket.”
The Lady Indians (24-10) shot just 24 percent for the game (7-for-29), including just 1-for-6 from three-point range.
Biloxi shot 13 percent in the first half.
Breanna Riley had a game-high 13 points to lead Biloxi while Anna Thigpen added three points for the Lady Indians.
“We were able to stop them, but we couldn’t score,” Hill said. “We didn’t get the job done offensively, but I thought the girls fought and played hard.”
The Lady Indians were able to take away the scoring threats for Starkville in forward Kelsey Jones and guard Jariay Covington.
“We took away their main scoring threats, but they had someone else step up,” Hill said. “My honest opinion is they were more comfortable on this stage than we were. They’ve been here before and we haven’t. You can tell when things got tough we got rattled and you can’t do that against a team like Starkville.”
The future is bright for the Lady Indians under Hill, who guided Itawamba AHS to the 2014 Class 4A state championship.
“Our offseason starts tomorrow,” Hill said. “The five seniors set the foundation for us and now we have to build off it.”
Kelsey Jones and Amaria Strong had eight points each to lead Starkville.
“Biloxi is great team. Devin Hill is a defensive minded coach and he is going to do well there,” Starkville coach Kristie Williams said. “We were able to take away their main scoring threat for the most part and were able to make key shots.”
