Boys high school golf tee’d off on the 2017 season Tuesday

The high school golf season kicked off Tuesday with the fifth annual Diamondhead High School Golf Invitational. The 17-team event, hosted at the Diamondhead Country Club, was the first major championship of the high school season.
Despite windy conditions, Madison Central, Oak Grove and St. Stanislaus finished in the top three with respective scores of 307, 316 and 327. George County (340), Gulfport (343), Ocean Springs (349), Biloxi (354), East Central (354), Pearl River Central (363), Picayune (365), D’Iberville (375), Hancock (383), St. Patrick (394), Stone High (405) and Resurrection (473) round out the leaderboard. Bay and Hattiesburg only sent individuals to the tournament.
Oak Grove’s Hunter Hammett was the low medalist, shooting a 68. Hammett was joined on the DHSGI All-Tournament Team by Madison Central’s Benjamin Nelson (72) and Brice Wilkinson (76), PRC’s Carter Nicholson (76), Picayune’s Cameron Guidry (77), St. Stanislaus’ Patrick Powers (77), George County’s Cy Smith (77) and Gulfport’s Matthew Hendrickson (77).
