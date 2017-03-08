Boys high school golf tee’d off on the 2017 season Tuesday

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama Pause

1:59 Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry signs with LSU

0:46 It was a close basketball game, but Bay High girls come out on top

1:44 Moss Point stuns Bay High

2:34 Biloxi mayor says Tuesday's accident 'just sobering'

4:21 Biloxi police chief calls bus, train accident 'terrible tragedy'

1:26 Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck