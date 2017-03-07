Prep roundup: Rain washes out bulk of Tuesday night’s schedule

Inclement weather did a number on South Mississippi’s prep baseball and softball schedule on Tuesday. While some teams tried to beat the rain and squeak games in, most either postponed games to Wednesday or Friday or canceled the contests completely.
Confirmed games pushed to Wednesday include:
Long Beach softball at Harrison Central, Pascagoula softball at Our Lady Academy, St. Martin softball at Hancock, Ocean Springs softball at Gulfport, Picayune baseball at Bay, St. Martin baseball at Hancock, Moss Point baseball at West Harrison, Ocean Springs baseball at Harrison Central, Poplarville baseball at Pass Christian and D’Iberville baseball at Gulfport. Softball games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts with baseball at 7 p.m.
In two Tuesday night softball games D’Iberville topped Vancleave 3-0 and Gautier beat Murphy 9-5.
Softball
West Harrison 10, Gulfport 9: Catherine Burns led GHS (3-3) on Monday with three hits and two RBIs. Olivia Plummer recorded two hits and two RBIs. Lorna Fornea and Jayden Bishop also had two hits. Kelsie Smith fell to 1-1 on the season for GHS. Sydney Brooke Sims led WHHS (4-4) with three hits, including two runs scored and an RBI. Megan Sexton and Marley Sims both recorded two hits, tallying one double apiece. Sims also scored three times and Sexton scored twice with an RBI. Emily Cuevas went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Baker 4, George County 3: GCHS (5-2) scored three in the first but Baker rallied past the Lady Rebels. Ramey Cochran led GCHS with two hits. Hannah Rasberry and Susie Lebert also had hits. Megan Morse (2-1) took the loss, striking out four and walking three. GCHS returns to the diamond Thursday to host South Jones at 7 p.m.
Our Lady Academy 10, Resurrection 2: Morgan Ulrich led OLA (4-1) on Monday with three hits and three runs scored. Alex Necaise, Carsen Cuevas, Grace Breisacher and Dallas Blaker all added two hits. Blaker and Necause recorded three RBIs apiece. In the circle, Blaker earned the win, striking out 14.
More results: Christian Collegiate Academy 24, Snook Academy 1.
Baseball
St. Patrick 6, Vancleave 5: Windfield Swetman picked up the win for St. Patrick and Robert Starks earned the save. Swetman and Britton Tatum both went went 2-for-4. Swetman recorded a double and two RBIs.
