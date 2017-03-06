High School Sports

March 6, 2017 2:57 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

The Biloxi Lady Indians are the last basketball team still playing from the Coast and senior guard Breanna Riley is a big reason for that.

Riley scored 28 points, 15 in the first quarter, to lead the Lady Indians to a 66-53 victory over Tupelo on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Riley also had eight rebounds and a pair of assists to earn Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honors for the Lady Indians (24-9).

Biloxi will play Starkville (30-0) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Class 6A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Riley is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.

