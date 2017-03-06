Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

The Biloxi Lady Indians are the last basketball team still playing from the Coast and senior guard Breanna Riley is a big reason for that.
Riley scored 28 points, 15 in the first quarter, to lead the Lady Indians to a 66-53 victory over Tupelo on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
Riley also had eight rebounds and a pair of assists to earn Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honors for the Lady Indians (24-9).
Biloxi will play Starkville (30-0) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Class 6A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Riley is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.
