Sun Herald Top 10: Harrison Central softball tightens grip on No. 1

The Harrison Central softball team solidified its place atop the Sun Herald Top 10 with a convincing win over No. 2 St. Patrick Friday night.
The Red Rebelettes picked up a 7-1 victory at St. Patrick (4-1) to improve to 6-0. Amari Ramsey, Zharia Richardson and Kayla Cade all hit homers in the game.
Ramsey, an Alcorn State signee, is batting .500 with three homers and eight RBIs.
Harrison Central followed up Friday’s win with two victories on Saturday – 6-3 over West Harrion and 14-0 over Enterprise.
The top five remains the same this week with East Central (5-1) checking in at No. 3, Ocean Springs (7-1) at No. 4 and George County (5-1) standing in fifth.
A pair of Pearl River County teams have moved up this week. Picayune, which stunned East Central 9-1 on Saturday, moved from a tie for ninth to seventh this week with a record of 3-1-1. Poplarville (3-1) moved from a tie for seventh into sixth place this week.
New No. 1 in baseball
On the baseball side, West Harrison (5-1) moved back into the No. 1 spot after coming in at No. 2 a week ago. The Hurricanes began the season in a two-way tie for first place with George County, which drops from No. 1 to No. 4 this week.
George County (4-3) suffered two losses last week, a 2-0 decision against Greene County and a 6-1 defeat to Seminary.
Gulfport (5-0) jumps from No. 3 to No. 2 after winning all three games last week, beating Vancleave, Seminary and Sumrall.
Biloxi (5-1) is the biggest mover, jumping from No. 7 to No. 3. The Indians beat East Central twice, but the most impressive win was an 11-0 decision over D’Iberville, which included a no-hitter by senior left-hander Trey Shaffer.
Shaffer (1-1) struck out six and walked two in five innings to pick up the victory.
Pearl River Central (6-1) rounds out the top five.
Three baseball teams join the Sun Herald Top 10 this week for the first time this season — No. 8 St. Stanislaus (4-1), No. 9 St. Martin (5-1) and No. 10 Bay High (4-1).
Sun Herald Baseball Top 10
Rank (PTS)
Record
1. West Harrison (29)
5-1
2. Gulfport (27)
5-0
3. Biloxi (23)
5-1
4. George County (22)
4-3
5. Pearl River County (19)
6-1
6. Harrison Central (13)
2-3
7. Long Beach (8)
3-3
8. St. Stanislaus (6)
4-1
9. St. Martin (5)
5-1
10. Bay High (2)
4-1
Receiving votes: Pascagoula (1; 1-4).
Sun Herald Softball Top 10
Rank (PTS)
2016 record
1. Harrison Central (30)
6-0
2. St. Patrick (27)
4-1
3. East Central (24)
5-1
4. Ocean Springs (20)
7-1
5. George County (19)
5-1
6. Poplarville (14)
3-1
7. Picayune (13)
3-1-1
8. West Harrison (8)
3-4
9. Pass Christian (6)
3-2
10. Long Beach (3)
3-4
Comments