Prep roundup: Gulfport clobbers Sumrall

Castor Lee had three hits, including a grand slam, to lead Gulfport over Sumrall on Saturday. Lee finished with six RBI. Blake Johnson also had three hits, including a three-run homer. Dillon Brown had two hits. Thatcher Nelms got the win.
St. Stanislaus 12, Pascagoula 0: Nick Hertz threw a two-hitter and struck out six to lead the Rockachaws (4-1). Levi Knight had three hits and three RBI. Sonny Valentine had two hits and four RBI. Brendan Logan and Ian Wadsworth each had two hits. Magruder O’Bannon had two RBI.
Bay High 10, Greene County 2: Cole Brady (2-0) got the win for the Tigers (4-1). Cade Compretta homered, Gage Kiser had two hits.
Long Beach splits: Justin Lockley struck out 10 and earned the win as the Bearcats beat Hancock 13-4. Charlie Wescovich had three RBI. Clayton Maxwell and Dalton Cook had two RBI each. Logan Sutherlin added two hits. Matthew Bourgeois, Cameron Necaise, Matthew Chighizola all had two hits for Hancock. Pearl River Central beat Long Beach 7-2. Tristan Schlottman and Zach Russell had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Rigel Robinson was winning pitcher with four strikeouts. Sutherlin had two hits.
Ocean Springs swept: The Greyhounds (2-4) fell to McGill-Toolen 11-1 and Faith Academy 9-1. Against McGill-Toolen, Chance Goley had two hits and Austin Cates added an RBI. Against Faith Academy, Cates had two hits and Malcolm Beaugez added an RBI.
Harrison Central 6, Stone 1: Logan Virgilio struck out six batters as Harrison Central beat Stone 6-1 on Saturday. D’Artagnan Hawthorne had two hits and stole a couple of bases for the Red Rebels (2-3).
Softball
Gulfport sweeps: The Lady Admirals beat Gautier 10-8 and Long Beach 9-5, winning their two games at the Gulfport Tournament on Saturday. Against Gautier, Jayden Bishop had three hits, including a homer with three RBI. Savannah McGuire and Sara Lindsey each had two hits and an RBI. Lorna Fornea got the win. Against the Lady Bearcats, Allison Rivers had two hits and two RBI. Cat Burns and Savannah McGuire each had two hits and an RBI. Lorna Fornea got the win and had two RBI.
Long Beach 5, Vancleave 3: Savannah Bryant got the win and struck out 13 to lead the Lady Bearcats (3-3). Abby Fisher had two hits and an RBI. Kaitlynn McGoey had three hits, Abby Fisher with two hits and an RBI.
St. Patrick 10, Enterprise 0: Anna D’Aquilla struck out seven and allowed three hits for the Lady Irish at the Harrison Central Tournament. Morgan McCrea had three hits. Kirsten Walter and Anna Grace Castanedo each had two hits and pair of RBI.
Pass Christian sweeps PRC: Pass Christian won 8-4 and 5-4. In game one, Brooke Roach homered and had three hits. Amber Funderburk and Lindsey Jacobson each had two hits. Amber Funderburk got the win, striking out seven. In game two, Bri Smith had two hits. Amber Funderburk added a 2 run homer. She was also winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing three hits.
Biloxi splits: The Lady Indians fell to East Central 7-3. Taylor White had three hits and Elizabeth Polk picked up two. Christine Marsland took the loss. Biloxi beat Picayune 10-9 as Sydney Cannette picked up the win and had three hits. Marsland picked up two hits. Marsland got the save.
St. Martin sweeps: Savannah Harris had four hits and an RBI as the Lady Jackets (2-3) beat Vancleave 7-2. Kamryn Carcich and Cassie Toncrey each had three hits and an RBI. The Lady Jackets beat Bay High 15-0 as Shelby Gruich had three runs and scored three times. Megan Beaugez, Haley Sidaway each had two hits and two RBI. Katelynn Gruich and Breanna Zapata had two hits and an RBI.
Track
Long Beach swept 10th annual Bearcat Track & Field Classic on Saturday at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium. The Bearcats finished first in 16 events.
First place finishers for the Lady Bearcats were Tytianna Burage (long jump, triple jump and 100 meter dash), Brooklyn Biancamano (1-mile run and 800 meter run), Destini Pickens (400 meter dash and 200 meter dash), Muonie Pickens (100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles). Long Beach’s girls’ 4 X 400 meter relay squad also was first. Relay squad members are Anastasia Thibodeaux, Muonie Pickens, Brianna Anderson and Destini Pickens.
Bearcats’ first-place finishers: Chase Burkley (800 meter run), Torique Bester (discus), Jarius Warren (shot put), Derek Young (triple jump) and Darnell Thornton (400 meter dash). The Bearcats’ 4 X 800 meter relay squad also placed first. Members of the relay team are Chase Burkley, Jack Scafide, Brennan Sheard and Carlin Taylor.
