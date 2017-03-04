Prep Roundup: St. Martin downs Pearl River Central

Leif Moore had three hits and two RBI as St. Martin routed Pearl River Central 13-6 on Friday night.
Cameron Locke had two hits and two RBI, Aubrey Shaw and Brennen Stuey each had two RBI for the Yellow Jackets (4-0), coached by Kary Bridges. Matthew Thompson got the win, improving to 2-0.
Ocean Springs drops two: The Greyhounds (2-3) fell to Jackson Academy 6-1 Thursday. Cooper Brune had an RBI. The Greyhounds also lost to Davidson (Ala.) 16-8 on Friday. Blake Noblin had two RBI, Brune added an RBI.
West Harrison 8, Hancock 3: Brandon Parker homered twice and had four RBI to lead the Hurricanes on Friday. D.K. Donaldson had two hits. Cade Simon got the win, striking out 11 and allowing one hit.
Central Christian 10, Christian Collegiate Academy 5: The Bulldogs dropped to 0-4.
Softball
OLA 14, Sacred Heart 1: Alex Necaise had three RBI to lead the Lady Crescent (3-1). Morgan Ulrich had three hits, Abby Koons and Dallas Blaker each had two RBI. Blaker, who hit a homer, was also the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts.
Central Christian 20, Christian Collegiate Academy 5: The Lady Bulldogs fall to 0-2.
