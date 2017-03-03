Biloxi’s Shaffer reaches career milestone against D’Iberville

There was little D’Iberville could do against Biloxi’s Trey Shaffer on Friday night at MGM Park.
The senior lefthander threw a no-hitter – the first of his career – facing just one batter over the minimum, walking two batters, and striking out five to lead the Indians to an 11-0 win over D’Iberville in five innings.
Despite the dominating performance, Shaffer felt he didn’t have his best stuff against the Warriors.
“It was average,” he said. “I didn’t locate my fastball well and only threw a few breaking pitches.”
Only two D’Iberville batters reached first against Shaffer: walks by Hunter White (second inning) and Ocean Gehrmann (fifth inning).
“It feels awesome,” Shaffer said of his no-hitter. “I came close last year, but this is my first no hitter.”
Biloxi coach Eddie Lofton praised Shaffer’s performance.
“It’s obvious that he is a special player,” said Lofton. “If he is not one of the 12 best players in the state, I don’t know who is. Every time he goes out there, the team has such confidence in him. They know if they can score two or three runs, they have a good chance to win.”
The game started as a pitching duel between Shaffer and Warriors starter Bryson Duckworth. Duckworth walked leadoff batter Connor Platt, but retired the next six batters. However, in the third, the plate started moving for D’Iberville pitchers, who walked five batters in the inning.
Nick Skaggs had the big hit in the inning, guiding a slow-rolling grounder through the middle of the infield for a two-run single. Platt notched a perfect push bunt for an RBI. Jordan O'Keefe singled off the glove of D'Iberville pitcher Justin Husley for another run.
“My hitters were huge,” Shaffer said. “They took a big weight off my shoulder (with the six-run inning). That enabled me to relax and be able to do what I do best – get outs. The offense took (the game) off my back.”
Skaggs had another two-run single in a three-run fourth inning to push the lead to 9-0. In the fifth inning, Nick Tiblier hit a two-run pinch-hit double for the game’s final scoring.
“We have an exciting group of guys out there,” Lofton said. “They have a great all-around work ethic. We have a lot of good players who are not ‘me-me-me’ players.”
Platt finished with three stolen bases. Gabe Garza also drove in a pair of runs. O’Keefe had a perfect night at the plate with a single and two walks.
Skaggs drove in four runs.
Comments