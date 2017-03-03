Home runs decide Harrison Central, St. Patrick softball contest

The Harrison Central Red Rebels rode the long-ball hitting of Amari Ramsey, Zharia Richardson and Kayla Cade to a decisive 7-1 victory over homestanding St. Patrick on Friday night in fast pitch softball.
Ramsey, an Alcorn State signee, launched a two-run homer over the centerfield wall in the first inning, and Richardson immediately followed with a solo shot to left.
Cade belted an opposite-field two-run homer to right in the fifth inning for Harrison Central (4-0).
It was the first loss of the season for St. Patrick (3-1).
“We hit the ball better today,’’ HCHS coach Jimmy Parker said. “We hit the ball to the opposite field. We hit good pitches tonight. On Tuesday with Long Beach we struggled doing that and we worked on that this week. I’m proud that the girls went with the pitch tonight. St. Patrick is a well-coached team and is a solid team. You can’t let a team like that hang around. They will beat you.’’
Eighth-grade right-hander Melina Seifert (1-0) made her varsity debut and pitched seven innings, giving up eight hits and escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh. She struck out three.
“That was her first varsity start and her first varsity innings,’’ Parker said. “The main thing is she kept them off-balance. And we made the plays behind her on defense. She pitched well with confidence. She pitched well under pressure with the bases loaded in the last inning.’’
Daijha Richardson went 3-for-4 with a RBI for HCHS. Ramsey smashed two hits and two RBIs to augment the 10-hit attack. Ashley Terwilliger added a run-scoring double in the second.
HCHS scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the fifth.
“I just knew I had to hit the ball and start something,’’ Ramsey said of her home run blast. “We approached the game pretty excited. It started in practice (Thursday). Everyone came in and worked hard, and we carried it out here.’’
Anna D’Aquilla (3-1) took the loss. She struck out four in going the distance.
Raven Blackwell had two hits as did Anna Grace Castanedo for the Lady Irish. Marissa Hanley drove in St. Patrick’s lone run with a RBI double to right in the first inning.
“Our hitters weren’t hitting like they usually do and their hitters were exceptional,’’ St. Patrick coach Cullen Hawkins said. “They did what they were supposed to do and we fell just short.’’
Harrison Central hosts West Harrison at 10 a.m. Saturday and then hosts Enterprise-Lincoln at 3 p.m. St. Patrick takes on Enterprise-Lincoln at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Harrison Central diamond.
