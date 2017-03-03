Prep Roundup: OLA nips Moss Point

Abby Koons’s two-run single in the sixth inning lifted Our Lady Academy past Moss Point 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Necaise had two hits, Dallas Blaker struck out nine to get the win for OLA (2-1). Through thee games, she has 27 strikeouts.
Pass Christian 5, Biloxi 3: Amber Funderburk 's two-run, walk off double was the difference for the Lady Pirates. Funderburk was 2 for 3 at the plate. Brooke Roach, Marley Crawford and Caleigh Ball. Funderburk earned the win, striking out 11.
Baseball
St. Stanislaus 11, Oak Forest 1: Nick Hertz and Magruder O’Bannon each had three hits and two RBI to lead the Rockachaws (3-1) at the Petal Tournament on Thursday. Brendan Logan had two hits. Regan Corr (2-0) went the distance, striking out eight and allowing six hits.
