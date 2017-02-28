Prep roundup: Bay High baseball, East Central softball roll

Bay High rolled to an 11-1 win over Laurel Tuesday night as winning pitcher Jacob Brady held the opposing team to a pair of hits.
Gage Kiser, Dillan Folse and Cole Brady each had two singles for Bay High (3-1).
Long Beach 13, Taylorsville 2: Dylan Bursell knocked in four runs as Long Beach improved to 2-1. Justin Lockey had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Dylan Collins struck out three in four innings.
Softball
East Central 10, West Harrison 0: Taylor Lawson was the winning pitcher as East Central improved to 3-0 Thursday night. Miranda Busby had three hits, McKall Holder knocked in three runs and Hannah Dufalut had a solo home run for the Lady Hornets.
Comments