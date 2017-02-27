High School Sports

February 27, 2017 3:47 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee and James Jones

Sun Herald

The Harrison Central Red Rebels will play in the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Saturday and junior guard Dajon Whitworth played a big role in making sure they got there.

Whitworth scored 24 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, in Harrison Central’s 81-69 win over Oak Grove Friday night. Those numbers make Whitworth the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.

Harrison Central will play Callaway at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jackson State’s Williams Assembly Center.

Whitworth is averaging 12.3 points this season for the Red Rebels (23-7).

Callaway carries a record of 21-10 into Saturday’s contest.

Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

Harrison Central managed a comeback in the 4th quarter to defeat Oak Grove, 81-69, and earned a spot in the Class 6A state basketball tournament. Watch the action and celebration.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
 

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

View more video

Sports Videos