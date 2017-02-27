Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

The Harrison Central Red Rebels will play in the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Saturday and junior guard Dajon Whitworth played a big role in making sure they got there.
Whitworth scored 24 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, in Harrison Central’s 81-69 win over Oak Grove Friday night. Those numbers make Whitworth the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.
Harrison Central will play Callaway at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jackson State’s Williams Assembly Center.
Whitworth is averaging 12.3 points this season for the Red Rebels (23-7).
Callaway carries a record of 21-10 into Saturday’s contest.
