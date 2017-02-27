Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

1:04 Mardi Gras in Atlanta Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:30 Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis