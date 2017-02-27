High School Sports

February 27, 2017 1:11 PM

Sun Herald Top 10: Coast’s top softball teams start ‘17 strong

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

The Coast's top softball programs made strong showings in season-opening action last week.

The top three softball teams remain the same this week in the Sun Herald Top 10 with No. 1 Harrison Central, No. 2 St. Patrick and No. 3 East Central all going 2-0 in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Softball Classic at the Gulfport Sportsplex this past weekend.

St. Patrick came up with the most impressive win of the weekend, taking down four-time defending state champion Neshoba Central 8-3 on Saturday. Sarah D'Aquilla provided the biggest hit of the day with a three-run home run for St. Patrick. The day before, the Fighting Irish topped Hancock 9-6.

Harrison Central, the three-time defending Class 6A state champion, rolled over Lawrence County 7-1 and Desoto Central 8-4.

East Central also showed up strong at the Gulfport Sportsplex, thumping a strong Pearl River Central team 7-1 and topping Desoto Central 2-0.

The biggest movers in this week's softball poll are George County (2-0), which moved up to spots to No. 5 and Long Beach (2-0), which goes from unranked, to No. 7.

Picayune (1-0) also joins the poll, moving into a three-way tie for eighth with Pearl River Central (1-1) and Pass Christian (0-2).

Baseball

George County (1-1) holds onto its No. ranking in the baseball poll after splitting a doubleheader with Pascagoula (1-1), which jumps two spots this week to No. 4.

Gulfport (2-0) makes the biggest move this week after thumping Starkville 10-2 on Friday and No. 2 West Harrison 6-5. The Admirals jumped five spots to No. 3.

Long Beach (1-1) is the lone team to join this week's baseball poll, moving in at No. 10 after splitting two games over the weekend with Harrison Central. Harrison Central won the first game 5-2 before Long Beach rebounded with a 12-5 win on Saturday.

Sun Herald Baseball Preseason Top 10

Rank (PTS)

Record

1. George County (28)

1-1

2. West Harrison (27)

1-1

3. Gulfport (20)

2-0

T4. Pascagoula (19)

1-1

T4. Ocean Springs (19)

1-1

6. Pearl River Central (16)

2-0

7. Biloxi (12)

1-1

8. Harrison Central (10)

1-1

9. Hancock (9)

1-1

10. Long Beach (4)

1-1

Receiving votes: D’Iberville (1; 1-1).

Sun Herald Softball Preseason Top 10

Rank (PTS)

2016 record

1. Harrison Central (30)

2-0

2. St. Patrick (27)

2-0

3. East Central (24)

2-0

4. Ocean Springs (20)

1-1

5. George County (17)

2-0

6. West Harrison (12)

1-1

T7. Long Beach (8)

2-0

T7. Poplarville (8)

2-0

T9. Pearl River Central (5)

1-1

T9. Picayune (5)

1-0-1

T9. Pass Christian (5)

0-2

