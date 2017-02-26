Prep Roundup: St. Patrick upsets Neshoba Central

Sarah D’Aquilla hit a three-run homer as St. Patrick upset defending 5A state champion Neshoba Central 8-3 in the Gulf Coast Softball Classic on Saturday at the Gulfport Sportsplex. Marissa Hanley and Raven Blackwell each hit solo homers for the Lady Irish (2-0). Anna Grace Castanedo had two hits and an RBI. Anna D’Aquilla struck out eight to get the win.
East Central 2, DeSoto Central 0: Ashlynn Vice hit a solo homer, Casey Duncan had two hits for the Lady Hornets (2-0). Taylor Lawson got the win.
West Harrison 3, Clinton 2: Rebecca Cuevas and Mercedes Pride led the Lady Hurricanes with two hits and an RBI.
Here are the other Gulf Coast Classic scores on Saturday: West Harrison 3, Clinton 2, Lawrence County 10, St. Martin 2, Neshoba Central 2, North Pike 0, Harrison Central 8, DeSoto Central 4, D’Iberville 10, Clarkdale 3, Oak Grove 13, Vancleave 3, Petal 7, West Lauderdale 3, Hancock 8, Moss Point 3.
George County sweeps: The Lady Rebels beat Pass Christian 11-4 and Madison Central 4-1. Against the Lady Pirates, Brooklyn King struck out seven to get the win. Kaitlyn Passeau hit a homer and had three hits, with Megan Morse, Neely McLeod and Anna Adams. Emaleigh Coates had three hits. Against Madison Central, Morse struck out six for the win.
Baseball
Center Hill 5, D’Iberville 2: Chris Thompson had three hits and an RBI, Jay DeShong added an RBI for the Warriors on Friday. Bryson Duckworth took the loss for the Warriors.
St. Stanislaus 4, Oak Forest 1: Nick Hertz struck out 10 batters, allowed four hits and got the win at the St. Stanislaus Tournament. Brendan Logan had two hits. Levi Knight added two RBI.
St. Stanislaus 11, St. Patrick 1: Raegan Corr struck out eight for the Rockachaws at the St. Stanislaus Tournament on Saturday. Nick Hertz had two hits. Brendan Logan added three RBI, Jack Putnam finished with two RBI.
Comments