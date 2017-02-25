Harrison Central shows it’s the ‘big dog,’ advances to Jackson

The Harrison Central Red Rebels are the last team left standing on the Coast.
Harrison Central topped Oak Grove 81-69 Saturday night thanks to a determined rally in the fourth quarter.
Harrison Central (23-7) will play Callaway at 1:30 p.m. on March 4 in Jackson in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. With seven other Coast teams losing Saturday, Harrison Central is the only team from the state's southernmost six counties to reach Jackson this season.
“We didn't want to go home,” Harrison Central junior forward Dayquan Perkins said. “We wanted to go to Jackson. We're the king of the hill now.”
Harrison Central found a way to overcome a jaw dropping performance by Oak Grove senior guard Winceton Edwards, who scored a game high of 41 points.
Edwards hit the 26-point mark just 1:30 into the second half before Harrison Central finally found a way to manage him. Edwards scored Oak Grove's final 13 points of the game, but Harrison Central answered each time on their own offensive end to close out the contest.
“Edwards is a good player,” Harrison Central coach Boo Hardy said. “Once we had the lead then we just had to go into the box-and one, but we couldn't go into the box until we took the lead. If not, they would have held the ball on us. We had to play really good defense.”
As Perkins noted, Edwards “Can't do it by himself.”
While Oak Grove relied heavily on Edwards on the offensive end, Harrison Central got contributions from every player on the court.
Dajon Whitworth scored a team high of 24 points for Harrison Central. Perkins added 16 and Josh Green pitched in 15.
Sixteen of Whitworth's points came in the decisive fourth quarter.
“That's what we've been talking about. You have to be gamers,” Hardy said. “As a whole team, we stepped up and showed that we're real gamers.”
The final eight minutes were intense in the bleachers and on the court. Fans booed calls they didn't like and players were on the verge of getting into physical altercations on two different occasions.
“It was very intense,” Whitworth said. “Everybody is competitive. Nobody wants to go home.”
Harrison Central jumped out to a 15-9 lead with 1:58 left in the first quarter, but Oak Grove responded with a 10-0 run that was capped by an Edwards 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 19-15 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
Edwards scored 13 points in the final 3:47 of the first half to help the Warriors take a 36-31 advantage into halftime.
“He's a good player and he can shoot real good,” Whitworth said.
Harrison Central finally managed to slow down Edwards in the third quarter. He was held to 2 points over a stretch of 8:30 in the third and fourth quarters.
The ball finally began to bounce Harrison Central's way and the Red Rebels played with passion in the final minutes, diving for balls and battling for rebounds.
“It was win or go home,” Perkins said. “It was very intense. Everybody had to leave everything on the floor. Nobody wanted to go home. Coach told us, 'If you get in a dog fight, the big dog wins.' It's about who wanted it.”
Harrison Central finally regained the lead at 59-57 with 5:11 remaining on a 3-pointer by Whitworth. That shot sparked an 11-2 run to give the Red Rebels a 67-59 lead with 3:31 left.
From that point on, Harrison Central was in control.
The Red Rebels are back in Jackson for the first time since 2013.
“It feels good. I'm so excited right now, just happy for the kids,” Hardy said. “They worked hard all year long. Like I told them, our mission is not over yet. We're not going up there for a field trip. We're going up there to bring home a state championship, but we've got to do it one game at a time.”
