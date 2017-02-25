West Harrison, Laurel contest decided in first half

Laurel jumped out to a fast start and never looked in its 78-59 win over West Harrison on Saturday night.
The Tornadoes earned a trip to the 5A state tournament, which starts next week.
West Harrison, the Region 8-5A second seed, finished 11-17.
Quieran Gray led the Hurricanes with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“We didn’t finish the season the way we wanted, but the kids played hard and improved each game,” Hurricanes coach Tommy Searight said.
Laurel led 16-10 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments