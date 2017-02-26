Bo Bowman, Mario Camps named Sun Herald player, coach of the year

Mario Camps has had plenty of successful seasons during his career — but few compare to the 2016-17 season. The long-time St. Patrick soccer coach has led state champions in the past, but this year was special. Not only did his Fighting Irish take home the golden ball for the second straight year — they did so without a blemish on their record.
The Irish ran the schedule, going 17-0-2 en route to a second straight Class 1A/2A/3A championship. For his masterful tactics, coach Mario Camps was named the Sun Herald’s 2016-17 boys coach of the year.
Bay High senior Bo Bowman was one of the more dangerous offensive players in South Mississippi this season. Other teams schemed against him and the Tiger senior still ended up among the state’s leading scorers.
His domination on the pitch was reported by Coast coaches from the Alabama to Louisiana state lines. For his superior abilities, Bowman is the Sun Herald’s 2016-17 boys player of the year.
Player of the Year
A Sun Herald honorable mention a year ago, Bowman really stepped up his game this season. Not only did Bowman score 28 goals, but he also worked well with Ethan Loftin, Jonovan Cucurullo and Chris Rico, and finished the season with 17 assists.
With Bowman and Lofton, a fellow All-South Mississippi selection, leading the attack, the Tigers finally broke through for a Class 4A South State title, beating St. Stanislaus in an epic All-Bay St. Louis showdown.
Bowman received plenty of credit after the game from both Bay coach Kelly Ross and SSC’s new coach, Danny Patton. His stats didn’t jump off the scoring sheet. Instead, it was his perseverance through simultaneous hamstring and thigh injuries that caught the attention of both coaches.
At one point, Bowman practically teared up at midfield. The pain was next to unbearable, but the thought of possibly ending his Bay High career by hobbling off the pitch wasn’t a possibility. Bowman stayed in the game and helped Bay knock off SSC for the 4A South State Title, a first in four tries.
“A lot of other kids wouldn’t have been able to go back in the game,” Ross said.
Patton said he could see Bay’s sideline “deflate” monumentally when Bowman left the field for treatment.
“And then it seemed like when he came back in there was a ripple effect throughout his team,” Patton said. “There was no doubt about it. When he stepped back in it was definitely different.”
Ross knew a couple years back that Bowman was going to be a standout.
“Really, since his freshman or sophomore year. It always seemed like if things got tougher, he would step up his game,” Ross said. “It’s not a common trait these days. He’s one of those kids who says ‘You’re not going to beat me.’ A few years ago, it was his sophomore year against Biloxi. They (Bowman and Biloxi’s Koray Easterling) went head-to-head all game long. I mean all game. Back and forth, beating each other up.
“Finally, Easterling made one bad touch, Bo went around him and scored the game winning goal in the I-10/I-20 tournament. That’s kind of when I was like ‘Oh man.’”
Bowman had interest from four-year schools but opted instead to stay close to home and sign with Pearl River Community College.
“I think they’re getting one of the best athletes they have ever had. They’re also getting a kid with heart to spare. In the Stanislaus game, just the amount of heart he showed going back into the game,” Ross said. “He still has a lot of upside. When he gets (to PRCC) and has a chance to work on his technical abilities and continues to have the speed and heart he has, he’ll have the opportunity to get better.”
Coach of the Year
Camps has had as storied a coaching career as almost anyone on the Coast. He has won three state championships at St. Patrick and two more at its predecessor, Mercy Cross. This also marks his second Sun Herald coach of the year honor.
Even with all the accolades, this year was a first for Camps. And, in all honesty, he said, it caught him by surprise. St. Patrick opened the year with a tie against Class 6A’s Oak Grove and shortly after drew even with 1A/2A/3A contender Sacred Heart.
The Irish stacked wins in between with victories over larger schools like West Harrison, Pass Christian, Stone, Gulfport and Bay, building their resume. It wasn’t until his players began to bring it up as the postseason neared that Camps realized more than another title was on the line.
“I’ve never really paid attention to the record,” Camps said. “We just took it one game at a time, wanting to win the district and then the playoffs.”
Looking back at the 2016-17 season, Camps said two things will stand out: His team’s unity and its genuine love for “the beautiful game.”
“This generation that’s graduating, they’ll call and say lets practice — even if it was raining,” he said. “They were really united. They had respect and support for each other to excel. They encourage each other.”
The celebrations, Camps said, were the most memorable. Soccer isn’t a game of shootouts, rather battles that often end up 2-1 or 1-0.
So when the Irish scored — which they did more than all but two 1A/2A/3A teams — they made the most of their celebrations.
“When they score they celebrate. They come and congratulate the person who scored. They hug each other,” Camps said. “It really comes from their heart. That’s good to see. It makes you proud. It makes you think they understand the teamwork.”
The Irish had plenty of standouts, but All-South Mississippi selections Eiland Stebly and Tyler Musial certainly set the tone.
“They understood each other and knew what the other could or could not do. This is what I’m talking about as a team. ... forwards are selfish and don’t want to share the glory. ... But they worked very well together and wanted to push one another. They knew where the other would be in order to get the result. That’s where the magic takes place. ... What helped to create that is they’ve been playing together since they were in junior high.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
