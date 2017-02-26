Meet the 2016-17 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Boys Soccer Team

Bo Bowman
School: Bay
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
Stats/accolades: Twenty-eight goals, 17 assists; 2016-17 Sun Herald Player of the Year; MAC All-Star selection; Pearl River Community College signee
Nate Bond
School: Ocean Springs
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive midfielder
Stats/accolades: One goal, eight assists; MAC All-Star selection; Southwest Mississippi Community College signee
Andrew Elkins
School: St. Stanislaus
Class: Senior
Position: Defender
Stats/accolades: Seven goals, 12 assists; MAC All-Star selection; Mississippi College signee
Darren Farris
School: West Harrison
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive midfielder
Stats/accolades: One assist; lock-down defensive player
Cooper Grafe
School: Hancock
Class: Junior
Position: Midfielder
Stats/accolades: Twenty-three goals, 14 assists; captain
Mike Jimenez
School: Ocean Springs
Class: Junior
Position: Midfielder
Stats/accolades: Twelve goals, 13 assists
Ismael Khouma
School: St. Stanislaus
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: Twenty-one goals, three assists; MAC All-Star selection
Patrick Larsen
School: Resurrection
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
Stats/accolades: Fourteen goals, eight assists; Southwest Mississippi Community College signee
Ethan Loftin
School: Bay
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: Twenty-six goals, 16 assists; two-time All-South Mississippi selection; MAC All-Star selection; William Carey signee
Johnathan Lorenzo
School: George County
Class: Junior
Position: Goalkeeper
Stats/accolades: Twelve shutouts; allowed just 15 goals in 21 games
Kevin Martinez
School: Biloxi
Class: Senior
Position: Centerback
Stats/accolades: Six goals, five assists; shutdown defender
Tyler Musial
School: St. Patrick
Class: Junior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: Thirty-five goals and 23 assists
Jake Penny
School: Gulfport
Class: Senior
Position: Defender
Stats/accolades: One goal; important defender for Admirals; brother of girls All-South Mississippi selection Lauren Penny
Dylan Picchi
School: Long Beach
Class: Junior
Position: Midfielder
Stats/accolades: Seven goals, nine assists
Eiland Stebly
School: St. Patrick
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: Twenty-eight goals, 21 assists; two-time All-South Mississippi selection
Alex Strong
School: Vancleave
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
Stats/accolades: Eleven goals; Meridian Community College signee
Coach Mario Camps
School: St. Patrick
Accolades: Led St. Patrick to consecutive Class 1A/2A/3A State Championships; Coached St. Patrick to three state championships and Mercy Cross to two more; first undefeated season with 17-0-2 record; two-time Sun Herald Coach of the Year
Honorable mentions
▪ Kealan Baggett (Ocean Springs)
▪ John Bowman (Bay)
▪ Caleb Burke (Ocean Springs)
▪ Josh Cochran (George County)
▪ Joseph Cumberland (Gulfport)
▪ Jarrett Green (Resurrection)
▪ Cameron Hatch (East Central)
▪ Beau Rimmer (St. Stanislaus)
▪ Taylor Shea (West Harrison)
▪ Gavin Taylor (Gulfport)
▪ Kai VanCourt (Long Beach)
