February 26, 2017 12:00 AM

Meet the 2016-17 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Boys Soccer Team

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Bo Bowman

School: Bay

Class: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Stats/accolades: Twenty-eight goals, 17 assists; 2016-17 Sun Herald Player of the Year; MAC All-Star selection; Pearl River Community College signee

Nate Bond

School: Ocean Springs

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive midfielder

Stats/accolades: One goal, eight assists; MAC All-Star selection; Southwest Mississippi Community College signee

Andrew Elkins

School: St. Stanislaus

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

Stats/accolades: Seven goals, 12 assists; MAC All-Star selection; Mississippi College signee

Darren Farris

School: West Harrison

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive midfielder

Stats/accolades: One assist; lock-down defensive player

Cooper Grafe

School: Hancock

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

Stats/accolades: Twenty-three goals, 14 assists; captain

Mike Jimenez

School: Ocean Springs

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

Stats/accolades: Twelve goals, 13 assists

Ismael Khouma

School: St. Stanislaus

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: Twenty-one goals, three assists; MAC All-Star selection

Patrick Larsen

School: Resurrection

Class: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Stats/accolades: Fourteen goals, eight assists; Southwest Mississippi Community College signee

Ethan Loftin

School: Bay

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: Twenty-six goals, 16 assists; two-time All-South Mississippi selection; MAC All-Star selection; William Carey signee

Johnathan Lorenzo

School: George County

Class: Junior

Position: Goalkeeper

Stats/accolades: Twelve shutouts; allowed just 15 goals in 21 games

Kevin Martinez

School: Biloxi

Class: Senior

Position: Centerback

Stats/accolades: Six goals, five assists; shutdown defender

Tyler Musial

School: St. Patrick

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: Thirty-five goals and 23 assists

Jake Penny

School: Gulfport

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

Stats/accolades: One goal; important defender for Admirals; brother of girls All-South Mississippi selection Lauren Penny

Dylan Picchi

School: Long Beach

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

Stats/accolades: Seven goals, nine assists

Eiland Stebly

School: St. Patrick

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: Twenty-eight goals, 21 assists; two-time All-South Mississippi selection

Alex Strong

School: Vancleave

Class: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Stats/accolades: Eleven goals; Meridian Community College signee

Coach Mario Camps

School: St. Patrick

Accolades: Led St. Patrick to consecutive Class 1A/2A/3A State Championships; Coached St. Patrick to three state championships and Mercy Cross to two more; first undefeated season with 17-0-2 record; two-time Sun Herald Coach of the Year

Honorable mentions

▪  Kealan Baggett (Ocean Springs)

▪  John Bowman (Bay)

▪  Caleb Burke (Ocean Springs)

▪  Josh Cochran (George County)

▪  Joseph Cumberland (Gulfport)

▪  Jarrett Green (Resurrection)

▪  Cameron Hatch (East Central)

▪  Beau Rimmer (St. Stanislaus)

▪  Taylor Shea (West Harrison)

▪  Gavin Taylor (Gulfport)

▪  Kai VanCourt (Long Beach)

