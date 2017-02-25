D'Iberville rides big inning in win over East Central

After struggling against East Central starting pitcher Colin Danley for four innings, D'Iberville broke through in the fifth to take a 9-3 win at MGM Park on Saturday.
D'Iberville (1-1) put up nine runs on four hits in the fifth inning after being held hitless by Danley for the first four innings.
Danley began to struggle with his control in the fifth inning, issuing three walks and a single to begin to begin the inning. D'Iberville took advantage of his struggles with eight different Warriors crossing home plate. Second baseman Brent Gilbert did it twice.
Jay Deshong was was the lone D'Iberville batter with multiple RBIs, going 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.
“The kids are settling in,” D'Iberville coach Cragin Gilbert said. “We're working on situational hitting every day. The kids are just getting at-bats, knowing where to go with the baseball. Playing in this environment with a young team, they really showed up today. I was proud of them.”
Danley (0-1) finished with the unusual line of four runs allowed on no hits, four strikeouts and four walks.
Heath Ballard, Dawson Hall and Trent Baldock also saw the mound for the Hornets.
“We have a no-hitter going into the fifth and he just fell apart, we fell apart pitching,” East Central coach Bo Long said. “We've only made one error in two games.”
D'Iberville starting pitcher Cameron Hill limited the early damage, holding East Central to two earned runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one in 4 1/3 innings.
Trey Brady picked up the win in relief after entering the game with one out in the fifth inning. He held East Central scoreless in 1 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out one.
T.J. Fountain also pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game for the Warriors.
“We put a good game together,” Gilbert said. “Hill got us to the fifth inning. Brady came in during a bases loaded situation and got out of a big jam, kept us in the game there. T.J. coming in and closing the door worked for us.”
With Danley doing good work early in the game, East Central grabbed the early momentum with a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Rylee Brown scored from third on an error in left field.
East Central catcher Louis Morgan pushed the lead to 3-0 on a 2-run single to center field in the top of the fifth.
Danley finished 2-for-4 at the plate and East Central (0-2) had seven hits total.
“We're not executing offensively in some situations,” Long said. “Pitching wise, we threw great last night for six innings. Tonight, we threw great for four and then we couldn't find the strike zone with three good pitchers – three pitchers we're going to count on.”
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments