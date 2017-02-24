Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs nips East Central

Britt McKay’s first-inning RBI double allowed Ocean Springs to beat East Central 1-0 on Friday night in the high school opener for both teams. Conner Brune struck out nine batters to get the win.
Pearl River Central 5, Hancock 4: The Blue Devils won in the Pearl River County tournament. Junior Blake Craft pitched almost four innings in relief for first career win. Dunhurst, Eli Lee, Josh Kennedy all hit homers. Landon Jordan hit two homers for the Hawks.
Harrison Central 5, Long Beach 2: Jordan Harris struck out eight and allowed three hits to get the win for the Red Rebels. D’Artagnan Hawthrone had two hits and an RBI.
Gulfport 10, Starkville 2: Blake Johnson struck out 11 as the Admirals won their season opener. Gabe Lacy had two hits. Castor Lee homered.
Softball
Long Beach 4, St. Martin 3: Savannah Bryant tossed a three-hitter and had three hits as Long Beach won in the Gulf Coast Softball Classic on Friday at the Gulfport Sportsplex. Kaitlynn McGoey, Faith Peterson, Allie Dubuisson and Malayna Cruz all had RBI for the Lady Bearcats.
East Central 7, PRC 1: Presleigh Cumbest struck out nine as the Lady Devils (1-0) won in the Gulf Coast Softball Classic. Casey Duncan and McKall Holder each had two hits and Hannah Dufault added a pair of RBI.
Here are the other Gulf Coast Classic scores: Ocean Springs 2, North Pike 1, St. Patrick 9, Hancock 6, South Panola 11, West Harrison 4, Harrison Central 7, Lawrence County 1, PRC 3, D’Iberville 0, Clarkdale 2, OLA 1, Petal 7, Ocean Springs 4.
James Jones: 228-896-2320
