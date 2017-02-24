Biloxi snaps 31-year drought in girls basketball

Anna Thigpen scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots as Biloxi thumped Oak Grove 55-38 to earn a Class 6A girls state basketball playoff berth.
The Lady Indians (23-9) earned their first state tournament trip since 1986.
“Reaching the state tournament was one of the goals we set before the season,” Lady Indians coach Tyler Hill said. “We looked in on defense and took away what Oak Grove wanted to do offensively. Defense wins championships and we’re playing a good brand of defense right now.”
Shylia McGee added 14 points and Gabrielle Fantroy scored 12 to lead the Lady Indians.
In the other playoff contest: Bay High fell to Northeast Jones 56-46 in a 4A contest. For the first time in seven seasons, Bay High won't make the state tournament.
