February 24, 2017 9:05 PM

Sluggish second quarter dooms St. Martin against Terry

By James Jones

Terry used a 23-point second quarter to eliminate St. Martin 58-34 from the Girls Class 6A state basketball playoffs on Friday night.

The Lady Jackets finished 18-12.

Daphane White, who made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi basketball team last year, led the Lady Jackets with 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

St. Martin led 15-12 after one quarter, but was outscored 23-7 in the second to trail 35-22 at halftime. St. Martin never recovered, trailing 46-29 after three.

“Terry has a good team,” St. Martin coach Gina Bell said. “Nyah Tate, who signed with Mississippi State, didn’t miss a shot.”

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

