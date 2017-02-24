Sluggish second quarter dooms St. Martin against Terry

Terry used a 23-point second quarter to eliminate St. Martin 58-34 from the Girls Class 6A state basketball playoffs on Friday night.
The Lady Jackets finished 18-12.
Daphane White, who made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi basketball team last year, led the Lady Jackets with 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
St. Martin led 15-12 after one quarter, but was outscored 23-7 in the second to trail 35-22 at halftime. St. Martin never recovered, trailing 46-29 after three.
“Terry has a good team,” St. Martin coach Gina Bell said. “Nyah Tate, who signed with Mississippi State, didn’t miss a shot.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments