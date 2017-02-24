8 Coast boys teams seek bids to Jackson Saturday

With five at home and three on the road, eight boys basketball teams from South Mississippi look to earn tickets to Jackson at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Bay High hosts Northeast Lauderdale, Provine travels to Picayune, George County hosts Forest Hill, Wayne County is at Gautier and Oak Grove will make the short trip from Hattiesburg to Harrison Central. The three games featuring Coast squads on the road are Gulfport-Meridian, West Harrison-Laurel and Vancleave-Mendenhall.
Saturday night's winners will advance to the state quarterfinals in Jackson with play beginning on March 1.
The Sun Herald's No. 1 team, Bay High, is in search of its second state championship after beating St. Stanislaus for the Class 4A state title in 2010. The Tigers, coached by Kelton Thompson at the time, beat St. Stanislaus 51-39 at the Mississippi Coliseum that year for the gold ball.
It just so happens that Thompson is also still coaching in the postseason this year at his new school, Picayune.
Rolling Tide
Led by senior forward Stephane Ayangma, the Maroon Tide feature a record of 22-7. The 6-foot-5 Ayangma, who has drawn interest from several Division I programs, is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds this season.
Ayangma has produced over 20 double-doubles this year.
“Over the past three to four weeks, he's been averaging about 26 points and 14 rebounds a game,” Thompson said. “He's really played well and he's playing out of position for us. He's played his whole career on the perimeter. He's most accustomed to playing out on the wing. That speaks to his unselfishness. Him playing in the post gives us the best opportunity to win.”
Picayune has also received strong point guard play from 5-foot-11 sophomore Marvun Arnold.
The Maroon Tide will face one of their toughest tests of the season against Provine, which is a perennial Class 5A power out of Jackson with a record of 15-11.
“They're good,” Thompson said. “This time of year, there are no bad teams.
“They're a typical Jackson team where they all have a good feel for the game and play with great edge.”
Resurgent Gautier
Gautier has been one of the late season surprises in Class 5A along with West Harrison (9-17), which beat Wingfield 53-37 in the first round Tuesday night.
Veteran Gautier coach Keith McQueen has watched his team improve in all aspects of the game in recent weeks.
“We just started playing better defensively and rebounding better and doing a better job of taking care of the basketball,” McQueen said.
Wayne County (17-12) likes to get out and run while Gautier will look to slow things down with a strong half-court defense.
“Wayne County is very athletic, a lot more athletic than we are,” McQueen said. “They want to play a game in the 80's and we can't do that. If we can defend and not allow it to get into that kind of deal, we have a chance against them. We can't let them impose their pace of play on us.”
Red Rebels host
In Class 6A, Harrison Central (22-7) and George County (21-6) are the two teams at home Saturday night.
Harrison Central hosts an Oak Grove squad (16-11) that provided one of the biggest upsets of the season on Feb. 14 in a 62-61 win over Brandon in the opener of the Region 5-6A tournament.
“Oak Grove is a very athletic team,” Harrison Central coach Boo Hardy said. “They've got a good guard (Winceton Edwards) who can shoot the lights out. They have a post player that's strong inside. They have a good all around team.”
Edwards is averaging 19 points a game and hitting 42 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Harrison Central has been getting significant contributions from several players late in the season, including junior forward Dayquan Perkins, who is averaging 14.1 points a game.
“I'd say that the team has come together,” Hardy said. “They're all playing well, playing well together.”
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Saturday’s basketball schedule
Forest Hill at George County
Gulfport at Meridian
Oak Grove at Harrison Central
Provine at Picayune
West Harrison at Laurel
Wayne County at Gautier
Vancleave at Mendenhall
NE Lauderdale at Bay High
Note: All games at 7 p.m.
