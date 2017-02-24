Another day, another award for Harrison Central’s Madison Burge

Former Harrison Central ace Madison Burge has had quite a week.
Two days after the Jones County Junior College right-hander was honored by the MACJC, Burge received another honor.
On Thursday the former Red Rebelette was named the NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Week. It’s the second consecutive week a former South Mississippian was honored after Long Beach’s Krystal Goodman, now at Chipola College was named Fastpitch News’ NJCAA Pitcher of the Week.
Burge threw a complete-game shutout in JCJC’s 1-0 victory over Southern Union College of Alabama in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The freshman struck out 10 against two walks and three hits in seven shutout innings.
A two-time All-South Mississippi selection and 2015 Sun Herald Player of the Year, Burge helped lead HCHS to three consecutive Class 6A state championships. Burge originally signed with Mississippi College before opting to enroll at JCJC.
Patrick Ochs
