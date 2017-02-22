NFHS looks to ‘minimize risk’ in new high school football rule changes

In an attempt to “minimize risk” in high school football, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced new rule changes for high school football on Wednesday.
The 11 changes issued by the NFHS, of which the Mississippi High School Activities Association is a member, tweak blindside blocks and onside kicks, among others.
Addressing blindside blocking was the main change announced. The NFHS felt the player being blocked was vulnerable to injury, which was the reason for the rule change.
Now, the NFHS rules committee defines a blindside block as “a block against an opponent other than the runner, who does not see the blocker approaching.”
“Unless initiated with open hands, it is a foul for excessive and unnecessary contact when the block is forceful and outside the free-blocking zone,” the definition states. The result is a 15-yard penalty.
Onside kicks
Options for onside kicks were narrowed with the new rule changes. Now, “pop-up” kicks, or an onside attempt where “the kicker drives the ball immediately to the ground” in an attempt to pop the ball up are forbidden. Such kicks will be penalized as a dead-ball free-kick infraction.
Defenseless players
The definition of a “defenseless player” was expanded by adding several examples:
- A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass;
- A receiver attempting to catch a pass who has not had time to clearly become a runner;
- The intended receiver of a pass in the action during and immediately following an interception or potential interception;
- A runner already in the grasp of a tackler and whose forward progress has been stopped;
- A kickoff or punt returner attempting to catch or recover a kick, or one who has completed a catch or recovery and has not had time to protect himself or has not clearly become a ball carrier;
- A player on the ground including a ball carrier who has obviously given himself up and is sliding feet-first;
- A player obviously out of the play or not in the immediate vicinity of the runner; and
- A player who received a blindside block with forceful contact not initiated with open hands.
More changes
Acceptable home jersey colors have been clarified. Schools have until the 2021 season to ensure their home jersey is “a dark color that clearly contrasts to white.” The additional dialogue was needed, according to the NFHS, “regarding the game’s current trend of utilizing lighter gray shades.”
Encroachment was amended to add “defensive players are (now) restricted from contacting the ball prior to the end of the snap or making contact with the snapper’s hand(s) or arm(s) until the snapper has released the ball.
Non-contact face guarding has also been eliminated from the forward-pass interference terminology.
Other changes involve ball specifications, game officials, post-scrimmage kick fouls, penalty time clock management and prosthetic limbs.
Throughout the release, the NFHS emphasized the importance of coaches teaching proper mechanics in order to protect their players and minimize the risk of injury.
The changes were recommended by the NFHS Football Rules Committee at its January meeting in Indianapolis and were later approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
Patrick Ochs
