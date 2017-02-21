West Harrison’s on collision course with reigning 5A champs

West Harrison’s offense came together in the second quarter and the Hurricanes clicked the rest of the way for a 53-37 win over Wingfield on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes outscored the Falcons 18-5 in the second quarter and closed out the period on a 16-2 run.
The Falcons led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, and they increased their lead to 17-10 before the Hurricanes offense gained intensity.
Acie Stewart and Drelon Pittman sank three-point shots on consecutive possessions to put the Hurricanes back within three of the Falcons at 19-13. Quierian Gray scored on a layup and Desmond McDaniel sank a three to give the Hurricanes the lead with just under three minutes to play in the second quarter. From that point, the Hurricanes would not surrender the lead.
“We started hitting shots,” Hurricanes coach Tommy Searight said. “We had great ball movement in the second quarter. Everybody found the open man tonight. We had been working on our dribble drive offense a lot, and it paid off for us.
“We played very, very unselfishly,” added Searight. “So they passed the ball well, and we found the open man tonight. “I want to say that every point came off an assist. When you pass the ball well, you’ll find success.”
The Falcons made a run late in the third quarter, pulling to within three points of the Hurricanes at 29-26. But once again the Hurricanes’ offense clicked as they closed the quarter on an 8-2 run for a nine-point lead at 37-28.
The Falcons came within five points of the Hurricanes in the fourth quarter at 37-32, but once again the Hurricanes’ offense rallied, outscoring the Falcons 16-5 in the last six minutes of the games.
Gray led the Hurricanes with 16 points, followed by Desmond McDaniel with 13 points. Shermont Mitchell led the Falcons with 12 points, and Robert Medlock added 10 points.
West Harrison will play defending 5A champion Laurel on the road on Saturday.
