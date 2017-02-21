Ocean Springs can’t tame Brandon

Oak Grove took Brandon down by a single point in the Class 6A, Region 5 tournament. Tuesday, an angry Bulldogs team started fighting its way to Jackson, dismantling Ocean Springs 70-38 in the opening round of the Mississippi boys Class 6A tournament.
“(The 62-61 loss to Oak Grove) showed us how difficult it was to win in post-season,” Brandon coach Frederick Barnes said. “We learned you can’t win on talent alone. You have to impose your will on your opponent.”
Brandon (28-3) imposed its will on the Greyhounds from the opening tip, hitting four of their first five attempts and forcing three turnovers to lead 9-0 at the 5:40 mark. The Bulldogs built on their lead throughout the game and, once hitting double figures, never allowed Ocean Springs (13-14) within 14 points.
“We came out and were aggressive,” Barnes said. “We knew they had good guard play and could shoot the 3-pointer. We wanted to cut down on their guards and we did that.”
Ocean Springs’ shooters, though, were better from outside than inside, finishing the night with eight treys and only four two-point shots. The Greyhounds first 2-point basket did not come until there was 2:39 left in the first half when Malcolm Magee drove the lane to cut the Bulldogs lead to 26-11.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well enough,” Ocean Springs coach Matt Noblitt said, noting the Greyhounds were only 3 of 14 from outside the arc. “When we shoot the ball well, we give ourselves a good chance to win the game.”
Still, Noblitt acknowledged Brandon was the better team Tuesday.
“They are a handful,” he said. “They have about nine or 10 players who can really play. We would have to play an almost perfect game to beat them and we played far from a perfect game.”
Quez Williams scored 18 points to lead a quartet of Brandon players in double figures. LaGarrious White added 15 points with SchDarren Archie and Jayveous Mckinnis scoring 10 points each.
The Bulldogs travel Saturday to play Jim Hill (13-11). Barnes said going on the road didn’t matter to his team.
“We know you don’t win a championship in Brandon,” he said. “You win the championship in Jackson. To win the championship, you have to go on the road and play in neutral sites and get wins.”
McGee scored 13 to pace Ocean Springs with Ryan Black adding 10 points. Both are back next year for Noblitt, who will return six players from this year’s team.
“We’ve been up and down all year long,” Noblitt said, adding the six players coming back formed the nucleus of this year’s team and should improve over the off season. “I’m excited about next year.”
Comments