Prep roundup: Vancleave lands ‘huge, huge’ win to open 4A playoffs

The Vancleave Bulldogs haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2001. Up until Tuesday, the Bulldogs hadn’t won a playoff game in more than 10 years; and definitely hadn’t won in the postseason at home since ‘01. That all changed Tuesday with a 41-36 victory over visiting Lawrence County to open the Class 4A playoffs.
“This was a tremendous win for the school and program, for our kids, for our fans and our community,” VHS coach Robert Johnson said. “Our student section came out in large numbers. Our fans came out and supported us. It was a huge, huge win.”
The Bulldogs (21-11) advance to play the winner of Purvis/Mendenhall on Saturday. If Purvis wins, VHS will host, otherwise the Bulldogs are on the road.
Against Lawrence County, VHS actually trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and were behind 18-15 at halftime. But the Bulldogs regrouped, got hot enough down the stretch to edge ahead of the Cougars and held on for the historic win.
“These kids just kept working hard,” Johnson said. “We were down and it was a close game back and forth and we just pulled away at the end. The kids kept fighting, kept fighting, kept fighting, kept fighting.”
While the Bulldogs didn’t have a particularly hot not shooting, Johnson said they scored more off of hustle than flashy plays.
“We scored a lot of garbage points,” he said. “They played excellent defense and contested every shot. They did everything they possibly could. We just played hard and hustled and won the 50-50 challenge. It came down to that.
“We made some free throws down the stretch to put us up. Once we got the momentum we never looked back.”
Trevor Davis and Kylan Johnson led VHS with 11 points apiece. Xavier Bass added eight. KeyShawn Feazell, a 6-foot-9 Mississippi State commit, led Lawrence County with 20 points.
Gulfport 66, Terry 55: Gulfport’s boys advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Tuesday with a 66-55 victory over visiting Terry at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium. The Admirals will face familiar foe in Meridian, which is led by former Pascagoula coach Ron Norman. Meridian swept its two games against the Admirals this season, picking up wins of 64-40 and 50-39.
Bay 62, South Pike 41: The Tigers jumped ahead early and never felt threatened Tuesday. Bay advances to play the winner of Northeast Lauderdale and Forrest County AHS.
Brandon 70, Ocean Springs 38: The host Greyhounds stayed within striking distance of Brandon for about a quarter Tuesday. The Bulldogs advance to play Jim Hill.
West Harrison 53, Wingfield 37: The Hurricanes cruise into a second round matchup against Laurel.
Forest Hill 37, Biloxi 28: The Indians made Tuesday’s playoff opener a low scoring game but couldn’t rally past the Patriots, who play George County in Round 2.
Oak Grove 71, St. Martin 63: St. Martin led by two points entering the fourth quarter but couldn’t solidify the win. Jariyon Wilkens scored a team-high 17 points, while Cam’Ron Jones added 11 with seven rebounds. Daetren Bivens, Jayce Franklin and Trez Kennedy each scored nine for the Yellow Jackets (16-15). The Warriors play Harrison Central on Saturday.
Wayne County 86, Stone 66: Gautier will play Wayne County in Round 2.
McComb 60, Pass Christian 55: McComb survives to play the winner of Columbia/West Lauderdale.
Morton 88, St. Patrick 51: Morton improved to 28-0 with Tuesday’s win. T.K. Stobridge and Jack Magandy led the Irish with 18 and 16 points respectively.
Newton County 52, Poplarville 49: Newton County plays Florence in Round 2.
Florence 54, Moss Point 42: Florence and Newton County meet in Round 2.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments