Former Harrison Central standout earns MACJC honor

Former Harrison Central softball star Madison Burge picked up a weekly honor Tuesday from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
Burge, who is now at Jones County Junior College, was named the MACJC Pitcher of the Week after helping lead the Lady Bobcats to a 5-0 run in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Burge, a freshman right-hander, pitched a complete-game shutout as the Lady Bobcats topped Southern Union College (Ala.) 1-0. She lasted seven innings, gave up three hits, walked two and struck out 10.
Burge helped lead Harrison Central to three consecutive Class 6A state titles during her time at the school.
Comments