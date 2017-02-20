Good under pressure: Ocean Springs girls show up strong in 1st round

The Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds held Meridian scoreless in the fourth quarter to advance to the second round of the Mississippi girls Class 6A playoffs with a 37-25 win Monday.
Ocean Springs will now travel to Jackson for Friday’s second round game against Jim Hill (25-5), which won Region 6-6A.
“(The game against Meridian) was a good game because it showed us we could handle pressure,” said Ocean Springs coach LaShonda Smith. “We are going to face pressure on the road. We are going to have to keep our composure against Jim Hill.”
Ocean Springs (17-8) never trailed in the game, but Meridian (7-23) made it interesting at the close of the third quarter. With two minutes left to play in the quarter, and down 26-19, the Wildcats pulled off three consecutive steals and layups – two by Unesha Walker – to cut the Greyhounds lead to one, 26-25, but that would be as close as Meridian would come.
The Greyhounds’ Alexis Caldwell took a forced 3-pointer as the third quarter expired. The shot missed, but Caldwell was fouled, sending her to the line for three free throws. She hit all three to start an 11-0 run to close out the game for the Greyhounds.
Caldwell, who led the Greyhounds with 16 points, added another basket a minute into the final quarter to build Ocean Springs’ lead back to six, 31-25.
Meridian was cold from the field all night, hitting just 9-of-48 shots (18.8 percent) from the field, including all 14 shots they took on the night from outside the arc. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were even colder, missing all nine of their shots in the final eight minutes of the game.
“We came out flat and kept hoping it would improve,” said Meridian coach Patricia Wilson. “We couldn’t put the basket in the hole. Even when we had our shot, we couldn’t get the ball to fall. We normally get baskets in transition, but there were several (fast)breaks where we didn’t finish.”
While the Wildcats’ shooting kept them behind all night, Meridian’s defense, which forced 28 Greyhound turnovers, kept them close to Ocean Springs.
“We struggled at times against their press,” Smith said. “We were fortunate to win the game with as many turnovers as we had.”
Smith said the key to the game was the Greyhounds’ fourth quarter defense and ball control.
“We settled down and took better care of the ball late,” she said. “In the fourth quarter, we really stepped it up defensively. I preach to the girls that defense is important, that if you play good defense, you are always in the game.”
While Meridian struggled to shoot the ball, Ocean Springs had a good shooting night, hitting 15-of-34 shots. The Greyhounds took only one shot from outside the arc.
“We did a better job of slot selection,” Smith said, noting she believed her team was taking too many 3-pointers in the games leading up to the region tournament and in the region tournament. “The girls did a good job to be patient and shoot within our style of play.”
Walker led the Wildcats with 10 points and 11 rebounds, nine of the rebounds coming on the offensive end. Mikyah Mack was second on the Greyhounds scoring charts with nine points.
