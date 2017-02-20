High School Sports

February 20, 2017 9:22 PM

Prep roundup: Bay High girls roll in first round

By Patrick Magee

Amari Pittman led the Bay High girls to a 58-35 win over Richland in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Monday in Bay St. Louis.

Pittman hit six 3-pointers to finish with a team high of 20 points. Jamaya Galloway added 17 points and seven rebounds and Dasha Barnes contributed 19 points and nine rebounds.

Bay High advances to play the winner of Northeast Jones-Poplarville in the next round.

Other girls playoff scores:

Laurel 68, Stone High 54

Provine 46, Gautier 30

Brookhaven 75, West Harrison 66

South Pike 51, Moss Point 44

McComb 64, East Central 29

Northeast Jones 55, Poplarville 43

South Jones 52, Picayune 46

