Ocean Springs, Bay High boys face stiff challenges in 1st round

The MHSAA boys basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday and a pair of teams in South Mississippi will face stiff challenges at home in the first round.
The Bay High boys host one of the better Class 4A teams in the South with South Pike traveling to Bay St. Louis for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday. At 7 p.m. at Ocean Springs, the Greyhounds (13-13) take on a Brandon squad that was considered by many to be the best Class 6A team in the state.
Brandon was upset by Oak Grove 62-61 in the opener of the Region 5-6A Tournament, putting the Bulldogs on the road in the first round.
Brandon is 28-3 and loaded with talented seniors, including 5-foot-10 guard Lagarious White, who is averaging 15.9 points a game.
Ocean Springs junior guard Malcolm Magee likes the idea of hosting one of the state’s top teams to begin the playoffs.
“I like the challenge,” Magee said. “If we keep them off the boards and play our type of offense, we should be good. We watched film of them against Oak Grove and Petal. If you let them out rebound you, they’re going to get on top of you and it will be hard to come back.”
Magee is the top scorer and rebounder for Ocean Springs (13-13). The guard is averaging 14.9 points and 7.0 rebounds a game.
Ocean Springs is at its best when Magee and the other guards shoot the 3-pointer well.
“If one hits and another hits, then we get hype,” he said. “If you let us shoot threes and we stay on D, it’s hard to beat us then.”
4A challenge
South Pike (16-7) finished in a tie for first place with Florence in a difficult Region 4-6A, but fell to McComb in the semifinals of the region tournament.
Bay High and South Pike met earlier this season on Dec. 28 during a tournament at McComb. Bay High won 57-50, but South Pike led by 1 point headed into the fourth quarter.
“We made some timely shots in the fourth quarter,” Bay High coach Randy McCrory said in recalling the game. “We got consecutive stops in the fourth quarter.”
Bay High’s tough pairing with South Pike is just one example of what should be a tough 4A tournament in the southern half of the state.
“I’ve been talking people and they believe 4A is one of the tougher classifications,” McCrory said. “More than likely, the state championship will go through the south.”
Vancleave (19-11) will host Lawrence County (14-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lawrence County features 6-foot-9 senior KeShawn Feazell, who has signed with Mississippi State.
Poplarville (16-10) will also be at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, hosting Newton County (20-10).
Other match-ups
Gulfport (18-11) will be at home Tuesday night, hosting Terry (16-11) at 7 p.m. Terry upset Brandon 67-61 on Dec. 17 and also eliminated Gulfport 60-56 at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium in the playoffs last season.
West Harrison (7-17) will look to build on its recent strong play when it hosts Wingfield (7-22) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class 5A playoffs.
Seven other South Mississippi teams will be on the road Tuesday night: St. Patrick at Morton, Moss Point at Florence, Pass Christian at McComb.
Four Coast teams have first-round byes after winning region tournaments: Gautier, Picayune, Harrison Central and George County.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Game plan
Tuesday’s boys schedule:
St. Patrick at Morton
Moss Point at Florence
Newton Co. at Poplarville
South Pike at Bay High
Pass Christian at McComb
Lawrence County at Vancleave
Pascagoula at Provine
Wingfield at West Harrison
Stone at Wayne County
Brandon at Ocean Springs
Biloxi at Forest Hill
Terry at Gulfport
St. Martin at Oak Grove
Note: All games at 7 p.m.
Comments