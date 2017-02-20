High School Sports

February 20, 2017 1:08 PM

Meet the Sun Herald boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

The George County Rebels earned their second consecutive Region 7-6A title last week and senior guard LaRaymond Spivery again led the way.

Spivery averaged 25 points in wins over St. Martin and Ocean Springs last week. He scored 33 in a 57-51 win over St. Martin in overtime and had 17 as the Rebels beat Ocean Springs 59-55 in the title game.

Spivery, who is averaging 19.8 points a game this season, has signed to play basketball at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

George County (21-6) earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will host the winner of Biloxi-Forest Hill on Saturday.

WATCH: George County wins region title

George County won its second consecutive Region 7-6A title.

