Meet the Sun Herald boys Player of the Week

The George County Rebels earned their second consecutive Region 7-6A title last week and senior guard LaRaymond Spivery again led the way.
Spivery averaged 25 points in wins over St. Martin and Ocean Springs last week. He scored 33 in a 57-51 win over St. Martin in overtime and had 17 as the Rebels beat Ocean Springs 59-55 in the title game.
Spivery, who is averaging 19.8 points a game this season, has signed to play basketball at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
George County (21-6) earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will host the winner of Biloxi-Forest Hill on Saturday.
