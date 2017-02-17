Pass girls, Bay High boys capture Region 8-4A championship gold

It took overtime, but Pass Christian finally unseated Bay High as the Region 8-4A girls champion.
The Pirates beating the Tigers 45-40 in the finals Friday at Vancleave High School. The Tigers had won the last Region8-4A titles, beating Pass Christian two of the last three years. Pirates coach Greta Ainsworth played for Bay coach Debbie Triplett at Hancock in the late 1980s.
“It’s special,” said Ainsworth. “It means a lot to my players as they are our cross-town rivals. They’ve beaten us a number of times in the past. This is the first time these seniors have beaten them in the tournament.”
Cayla Obillo and Tori Williams sealed the win for the Pirates, hitting 3-of-4 free throws in the final 20 seconds to end any threat of a Tigers comeback. However, it was Obillo who stole the ball twice in the final minute-and-a-half. Pass Christian forced three turnovers late.
“Those turnovers were huge,” Ainsworth said. “She can take over a game any time. I thought (Obilo) did a great job to get the steals.”
Pass Christian came out slow, trailing 25-19 at the half, but shot out ahead with a 12-0 run over the first 4:30 of the third quarter. Bay’s Amari Pittman stopped the run with a short jumper with 3:29 left in the third quarter with Pass Christian in front 31-27.
But, just as quickly as Pass Christian got hot, the Pirates put a lid on the basket, hitting just 2-of-14 shots from the field in the fourth quarter. Bay, though, found the Pirates defense a tough riddle to solve, committing five turnovers in the final quarter, which allowed the Pirates to remain on top.
Neither team scored in the final four minutes of regulation. Pass Christian’s Ashanti Darensbourg hit a layup with 4:05 left in regulation to tie the game at 37 apiece.
“We’ve been shooting the ball well since Christmas,” Ainsworth said. ”It’s more nervousness than anything. We’ve been very tight the last few games. We need to find a way to loosen them up.”
Maliyah Bullard paced Pass Christian with 14 points. Dedeaux added 10 points. Obillo finished with eight points and Tori Williams, who had the winning basket with 31 seconds left in overtime, with seven points.
Dasha Barnes paced Bay with 15 points. Region MVP Jamaya Galloway finished with 14 points. Pittman had eight points.
After the tournament, Ainsworth was named Region 8-4A coach of the year. Her daughter, Breanna Halley, who coaches basketball at OLA, was named Region 8-2A coach of the year.
Bay High boys 53, Vancleave 42: Playing their third game in four days, Vancleave ran out of steam against Bay High. The Tigers (24-5) pulled away late as coach Randy McCrory won his first district title. McCrory was also named Region 8-4A coach of the year.
“I think coach of the year is the most team-centric award they give,” he said. “We had some unfinished business from last year. A lot of guys came back from that year’s team.”
Bay goes into the state playoffs Tuesday on a hot streak, winning their last nine games and suffering only one defeat since Christmas.
“I think we are peaking at the right time,” he said. “If we can play defense, rebound the ball, and protect the basketball, I think we can make a run. We are locked in.”
Darius Wyman led the way for Bay with 18 points. Jaylen Wilson added 12 points. Tolu Smith added 10 points and Galen Smith Jr contributing eight points.
Jonathan Knight scored 14 points to lead Vancleave, Xaiver Bass added 11 points.
Pass Christian 56, Moss Point 42: The Pirates earned the third seed in the Region 8-4A boys tournament. Tionne Frost led the Pirates (20-8) with 12 points. Joshua Lambeth added 10 points and Montez Green and L.J. Henderson scored eight points each. Nine Moss Point players scored, led by Terrance James with eight points.
Moss Point girls 41, East Central 25: The duo of Lamiracle Sims and Robyn Lee came alive in the third and fourth quarters as the Tigers advanced with a win in the Region 8-4A consolation game. Sims scored 11 points, while Lee added seven in the second half as the Tigers went on a 28-7 run. Sims finished with 15 points, Lee 10 points. Sania Wells led East Central with 10 points.
Comments