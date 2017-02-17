St. Martin’s White puts on a show in Region 7-6A title game

Members of the St. Martin girls basketball team held up four fingers after their 50-44 win over Ocean Springs in the Region 7-6A title game, and for good reason.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (18-11) earned their fourth consecutive region championship Friday night thanks to another dominating performance from junior center Daphane White.
The 6-foot-3 White proved almost impossible to stop in the paint with the ball in her hands. She finished with a game high of 33 points.
St. Martin will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs and host a postseason game on either Feb. 24 or 25.
St. Martin coach Gina Bell believes White, who has always been a strong rebounder and shot blocker, has picked up her play on the offensive end.
“She's going strong,” Bell said. “She's beginning to fade away and take easier shots. She knew she was going to get banged. She had to be tough and she was. She was our MVP.”
Paola Torres was the only other St. Martin player in double digits with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Ocean Springs put up a tough test Friday night, but Bell's team proved up to the task in the title game for a fourth consecutive season.
“Man, it feels good. I'm just so proud of these girls. They've worked hard. Coming off a season where four of our five starters graduated so we've got a fresh bunch. These kids came in and worked. They're deserving. They worked hard for it.”
St. Martin jumped out to a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Ocean Springs seemed to have the momentum for most of the second and third quarters.
The Lady Greyhounds began to do a better job of denying White the ball in the post and came up with several turnovers.
“We were unable to get the ball into her for a while,” Bell said. “Their guys beat our guards up, but we opened it up and were able to hold onto the lead.”
A 3-pointer by Sophie St. Amant gave Ocean Springs a 22-21 lead at halftime and the Lady Greyhounds led for the entire third quarter.
St. Martin came to life in the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 41-35 lead with 6:26 remaining.
Ocean Springs (16-8) never really threatened from that point forward.
St. Amant led Ocean Springs, which will host Meridian either Monday or Tuesday, with 13 points.
D'Iberville girls 55, George County 45: Casey Ferguson poured in a game high of 23 points as the Lady Warriors earned a spot in the postseason in Friday's Region 7-6A third-place game.
Alexa Landerberger also pitched in 17 points for the Lady Warriors.
Marshea Grayson led George County with 17 points and Reagan Husband had 14.
D'Iberville will travel to Brandon on either Monday or Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.
Comments