Harrison Central impressively sweeps Region 8-6A tournament basketball championships

It was sweeps night for Harrison Central at the Biloxi Sports Arena on Friday.
The Harrison Central boys held Gulfport without a field goal over the last four minutes and 53 seconds to hold off the Admirals 63-60 for the Region 8-6A championship.
Earlier, the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes outlasted Biloxi 39-35 in overtime to gain the Region 8-6A girls title.
In action for third place, Biloxi defeated Hancock 66-37 in boys play while Gulfport held off upset-minded Hancock 32-31 in girls play.
“I thought our defense in the last 15 seconds of game when they had the ball was outstanding,’’ Harrison Central coach Boo Hardy said. “We blocked at least two 3-pointers.’’
Gulfport tied the game at 57-all with 4:53 left in regulation on Juan Irias’ trey. But Dayquan Perkins hit one of two free throws to break the tie 10 seconds later and HCHS never trailed again. HCHS hit 6 of 10 free throws over that last stretch while Gulfport made 3 of 5 at the line. HCHS also blocked at least three 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds to keep Gulfport from forcing OT.
Perkins led HCHS (21-7) with 24 points. Isaiah Steele added 11.
Miles Daniels had 16 for Gulfport (18-11). Irias added 12 and Evans Moore 11.
“We take it as a team effort,’’ Hardy said. “Everybody played well. We just want to keep the momentum going.’’
Chyna Allen hit two free throws with 11.1 seconds left to give the Red Rebelettes (21-3) a cushion in overtime as they won their third straight region title. Allen scored 12 points.
Breanna Riley led Biloxi (21-9) with 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter as Biloxi rallied to tie the game 33-all at the end of regulation.
“Going into it, we knew it was going to be a tough game,’’ Red Rebelette coach Nancy Ladner said. “He (Devin Hill) has done a good job with Biloxi. I was proud of my team because they battled to the end.’’
Harrison Central led early 16-4 but Biloxi tied the game at 20. Riley’s basket with 1:56 left gave Biloxi a 33-31 lead in regulation but Yolanda Nelson tied the game seconds later and HCHS never trailed again – in regulation or overtime.
Mike Burbridge and Fred Ramsey Thompson scored 11 each to keep Biloxi’s season alive. The Indians (22-6) go on the road Tuesday as the 3 seed from 8-6A. Anthony Jones led Hancock with 11.
Amijah Hardnett sparked 16-13 Gulfport with 10 points and the Lady Admirals will be on the road Monday as the girls 3 seed. Amanda Green led Hancock with 13 and Kalin Smith had 12.
Both Harrison Central teams get byes in the postseason until Friday as region champs. The Biloxi girls will be at home Monday night. The Gulfport boys will be at home Tuesday night.
