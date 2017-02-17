Prep Roundup: Five Coast teams earn state basketball playoff berths

Morgan McCrea scored 23 points as St. Patrick beat Seminary 59-36 in the consolation game of the Region 8-3A Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Makenzie Stenum added 11 points as the Lady Irish (20-8) advanced to a first-round playoff game on Monday night.
McCrea was named offensive MVP in Region 8-3A. Earning All Region 8-3A team honorees for St. Patrick are Anna Claire Colson and Baylee Hodge, Lillie Guida made honorable mention.
St. Martin boys 67, D'Iberville 51: The St. Martin boys had a bumpy run in region play, but they'll still be playing when the playoffs begin Monday thanks to a win Friday in the Region 7-6A third-place contest.
DaQuan Gaudin had 19 points and 19 rebounds to help the Yellow Jackets earn a road game in the first round of the playoffs. They are set to play the loser of Friday night's Oak Grove-Meridian game. Jariyon Wilkens again had a nice game for the Yellow Jackets with 15 points and Trez Kennedy pitched in 10.
Shamond Hoye led D'Iberville, which had its season come to a close, with 16 points and Kyle Winters had 13.
D'Iberville girls 55, George County 45: Casey Ferguson poured in a game high of 23 points as the Lady Warriors earned a spot in the postseason in Friday'sRegion 7-6A third-place game. Alexa Landerberger also pitched in 17 points for the Lady Warriors. Marshea Grayson led George County with 17 points and Reagan Husband had 14.
Pass Christian 56, Moss Point 42: The Pirates earned the third seed in the Region 8-4A boys tournament. Tionne Frost led the Pirates (20-8) with 12 points. Joshua Lambeth added 10 points and Montez Green and L.J. Henderson scored eight points each. Nine Moss Point players scored, led by Terrance James with eight points.
Moss Point girls 41, East Central 25: The duo of Lamiracle Sims and Robyn Lee came alive in the third and fourth quarters as the Tigers advanced with a win in the Region 8-4A consolation game. Sims scored 11 points, while Lee added seven in the second half as the Tigers went on a 28-7 run. Sims finished with 15 points, Lee 10 points. Sania Wells led East Central with 10 points.
Veto Roley contributed to this report.
Comments