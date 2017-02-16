Prep Roundup: Bay High squeaks past Moss Point in Region 8-4A Girls semifinals

Jamaya Galloway scored 23 points as Bay High beat Moss Point in the Region 8-4A Girls Tournament semifinals at Vancleave High School. Pass Christian will face Bay High in the tournament finals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pass Christian girls 56, East Central 55: Cayla Obilla led Pass Christian with 20 points in the Region 8-4A semifinals, Daysia Dedeaux added 12. Sania Wells scored a game-high 23 points to lead East Central, who meets Moss Point in the consolation game Friday at 4 p.m.
Bay High 67, Moss Point 45: Tolu Smith scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as Bay led 34-16 at the half and never looked back. Jaylen Wilson added 14 points for Bay and Galen Smith Jr. added 13 points. Jonathan Covan paced Moss Point with 10 points.
Collins girls 46, St. Patrick 42: In the Region 8-3A semifinals, Morgan McCrea scored 20 points in the loss for St. Patrick (19-8), who plays Seminary in a consolation game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Veto Roley contributed to this report.
