Former East Central standout lands national award for Pearl River C.C.

Former East Central infielder Ilyssa Easton had an incredible stretch last week.
Now a freshman at Pearl River Community College, Easton hit .714 with eight RBIs, two home runs and two doubles to help lift the Wildcats to a 3-1 record. For her efforts, Easton was named the NJCAA Division II Softball Player of the Week on Wednesday.
The award comes on the heels of Easton being named the MACJC Player of the Week.
“Ilyssa is a competitor,” PRCC coach Leigh White said in a release. “If she makes a mistake at the plate or in the field, she comes back to the dugout and gets it figured out, and she doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”
PRCC returns to the diamond Friday and Saturday for the Sun Chief Classic in Orange Beach, Alabama. The Wildcats play Bishop State at 6 p.m. and Southern Union at 8:15 p.m. on Friday. The team will turn around Saturday and play Lamar State at 11:15 a.m., Wallace State at 3:45 p.m. and host Faulkner State at 6 p.m.
