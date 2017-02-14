Long Beach’s Krystal Goodman earns national award

It’s hard to imagine a pitcher being more dominant than Krystal Goodman was last week.
The former Long Beach High School star and Sun Herald All-South Mississippi selection picked up a major honor Tuesday when she was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week.
Now at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, Goodman was 3-0 last week, striking out 21 batters in 19 innings while compiling an 0.70 ERA. On the year, Goodman is 7-0 with an 0.51 ERA. Goodman has also collected 45 strikeouts against six walks in 41 1/3 innings.
As a senior at LBHS last season, Goodman earned six wins with an 0.85 ERA. She also struck out 94. At the plate, Goodman hit .335 with three homers and six doubles.
