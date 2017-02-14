George County’s Logan Robbins lands MACJC award

Expectations were high for former George County standout Logan Robbins heading into the 2017 season.
Now at Jones County Junior College, the southpaw played a major role for the Bobcats’ national championship team.
Another year removed from Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2014, Robbins feels stronger than ever — as his early results indicate.
The MACJC announced Monday that Robbins has been named the league’s pitcher of the week.
The sophomore pitched five scoreless innings last week as JCJC swept Southwest Tennessee. Robbins, a Louisiana Tech signee, struck out two against three hits and zero walks.
Last season, Robbins posted a 6-0 record with a 4.70 ERA. In 61 1/3 innings, Robbins struck out 54 against 32 walks. He also earned a save. It was his first full season pitching after undergoing surgery in Nov. 2014.
“I was worried the surgery maybe wouldn’t work because it’s not a sure thing,” Robbins said after committing to Louisiana Tech in November. “Every time now, it’s better than ever. I feel great. My velocity is back where I need it to be.”
