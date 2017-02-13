Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

Biloxi senior forward Anna Thigpen had a huge week on the boards for the Lady Indians, earning her Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honors.
Thigpen had an impressive triple-double in a 59-39 win over East Central with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 14 blocks. She followed that up with seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 46-42 victory over rival Gulfport.
Thigpen is averaging 7.1 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Lady Indians (20-8) this season.
The Biloxi girls will play Gulfport at 4 p.m. on Tuesday on the first day of the Region 8-6A Tournament at Biloxi.
