Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

Bay High junior Tolu Smith had another big week in the post as the Tigers picked up a couple of victories last week.
Smith, who is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week, averaged 15.5 points in the two wins — 71-31 over Hancock on Tuesday and a 57-44 Ocean Springs on Friday. Smith scored 16 points against Hancock and scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds against the Greyhounds.
Smith is averaging 13.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for Bay High, which is 22-5 overall and the No. 1 seed in this week’s Region 8-4A Tournament at Vancleave.
Bay High will play the winner of East Central-Moss Point at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
