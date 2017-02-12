Gautier girls power way to Region 4-5A championship

Gautier girls won the Girls Region 4-5A powerlifting championship.
The Gators had 49 points. D’Iberville was second with 38. Rounding out the team scoring was Harrison Central (25), Pascagoula (22), Gulfport (19), St. Martin (18), Gulfport (18), Ocean Springs (18), Biloxi (six), West Harrison (three).
The top three qualifers in each weight class advance to South State.
Here’s the top three finishers in the other weight classes:
▪ 97 pounds: Zoe Yarnell, St. Martin, Chelaisa Mallard,D’Iberville and Marjorie Lam, Biloxi
▪ 105 pounds: Alyssa Kirchner, Ocean Springs, Sydney Metz, D’Iberville, Ashley Colon Rivera, Pascagoula.
▪ 114 pounds: A’mirlcol Stallworth, Gautier,
▪ 123 pounds: Pascagoula’s Jazmine Davis, Pascagoula, Jenna Palmiero, Gulfport, Zy’keria Bradley, Gautier.
▪ 132 pounds: Keiyara Harrison, D’Iberville, Autumn Adams, St. Martin, Cierra Thompson, Gautier
▪ 148 pounds: Nikera Johnson, Gulfport, Shania Carroll, Gautier, Maliyah Davis, Gautier.
▪ 165 pounds: Miranda Hicks, Gautier, Noell Hankton, Gautier, Alise Crabtree, Ocean Springs.
▪ 181 pounds: Michaela Matthews, Gautier, Qu’Vunya robey, Gulfport, Mhykayla McCoy, D’Iberville.
▪ 198 pounds: Trinity McKenzie, Harrison Central, Alicia Musgrove, D’Iberville, Tiya Johnson, Gautier.
▪ 220 pounds: Angel Adkins, harrison Central, Brianna Richburg, Pascagoula, Rachel Cook, Biloxi.
▪ Over 220 pounds: Reje Breland, Harrison Central, Varela Valle, D’Iberville, Lacey Woodward, Gautier.
